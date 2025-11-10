10x Genomics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) on Thursday reported a loss of $27.5 million…

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) on Thursday reported a loss of $27.5 million in its third quarter.

The Pleasanton, California-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 27 cents per share.

The life science technology company posted revenue of $149 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $142.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, 10x Genomics said it expects revenue in the range of $154 million to $158 million.

