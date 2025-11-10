10 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought and Sold

What stocks has Warren Buffett bought and sold lately? Each quarter, all fund managers with at least $100 million in…

What stocks has Warren Buffett bought and sold lately? Each quarter, all fund managers with at least $100 million in assets must publicly disclose their stock holdings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission via form 13F, giving investors a rare peek behind the curtain of some of the world’s largest and most successful hedge funds.

One of the most anticipated quarterly filings comes from Buffett and his $1.1 trillion company Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B). Here’s a look at 10 changes the Oracle of Omaha made to Berkshire’s portfolio in the third quarter:

Stock % Change in Shares Owned Apple Inc. (AAPL) -14.9% Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) New Bank of America Corp. (BAC) -6.2% VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) -32.4% Chubb Ltd. (CB) 15.9% Davita Inc. (DVA) -1.2% D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) -100.0% Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) 13.2% Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) 4.2% Nucor Corp. (NUE) -3.1%

Sold: Apple Inc. (AAPL)

In the third quarter, Buffett continued his selling of Berkshire’s largest holding: iPhone maker Apple. In 2024, Berkshire sold more than 600 million shares of Apple. In the third quarter of 2025, Berkshire sold another 41.7 million shares. Buffett has not given a public explanation for the Apple sales, but he first invested in Apple back in the first quarter of 2016. Since the beginning of 2016, Apple’s stock has generated a total return of more than 1,050%. Even after the latest Apple sale, Berkshire’s $60.6 billion remaining Apple stake is its largest public stock holding.

Bought: Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

Alphabet is one of the world’s largest online search and advertising companies and is the parent company of Google and YouTube. Most quarters, Buffett takes at least one or two surprising new stakes. In the third quarter, internet search giant Alphabet was Berkshire’s only brand-new investment. Prior to Berkshire’s disclosure, GOOGL shares were already up more than 46% in 2025. Despite concerns that artificial intelligence would threaten Google’s search business, Alphabet has maintained its dominant market share and consistently generated profit and revenue growth. Berkshire bought more than 17.8 million shares of GOOGL stock worth about $4.3 billion in the third quarter.

Sold: Bank of America Corp. (BAC)

Beginning in August 2024, Berkshire submitted a series of filings disclosing sales of Bank of America stock. In the third quarter, Berkshire sold an additional 37.1 million shares, reducing Buffett’s stake by another 6.2%. As of the end of September, Berkshire still holds more than 568 million shares of BAC stock worth about $29.3 billion. Buffett first invested in Bank of America back in 2011 during the European debt crisis, but he has exited or dialed back exposure to several bank stocks in recent years. Bank of America is still Berkshire’s third-largest holding.

Sold: VeriSign Inc. (VRSN)

VeriSign provides critical internet infrastructure services, including internet domain name registry services for the .com and .net domains. These services include operating and maintaining the domain name system, providing digital brand management and ensuring internet stability and security. Berkshire reduced its stake in VeriSign by about 32% in the third quarter, selling 4.3 million shares. Buffett first invested in VeriSign in the fourth quarter of 2012, and its total return has fallen short of the overall S&P 500’s since that time. Nevertheless, Berkshire still owns nearly 9 million shares of VRSN stock worth about $2.5 billion.

Bought: Chubb Ltd. (CB)

Chubb is the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. Buffett took a massive new stake in Chubb in the first quarter of 2024, adding to his sizable exposure to the insurance industry. He continued buying Chubb shares in the third quarter, adding nearly another 4.3 million shares and bringing Berkshire’s total investment up to more than 31.3 million shares worth roughly $8.8 billion. Berkshire’s investment represents about a 7.8% ownership stake in Chubb. Chubb stock is only up about 9% so far in 2025, but Buffett obviously sees more upside ahead.

Sold: Davita Inc. (DVA)

Davita is a medical care services company that specializes in kidney dialysis services, pharmacy services and other disease management services. Buffett first invested in Davita back in 2011. In February 2025 filings, Berkshire disclosed the sale of 953,091 shares of Davita stock as part of a share repurchase agreement in which Davita agreed to buy back shares of stock to reduce Berkshire’s ownership stake to 45%. That selling continued in the third quarter, further reducing Berkshire’s stake to under 32 million shares worth roughly $4.1 billion at the end of September.

Sold: D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI)

D.R. Horton is one of the largest U.S. homebuilders. Berkshire took large stakes in D.R. Horton and other homebuilders in the second quarter of 2025. Buffett previously made a play on homebuilder stocks Lennar Corp. (LEN), D.R. Horton and NVR Inc. (NVR) in the first half of 2023. Later in 2023, Buffett reversed course on D.R. Horton and sold his entire stake. In 2025, D.R. Horton investors are getting a strong sense of deja vu. In the third quarter, Buffett again bailed on D.R. Horton, selling his entire stake of nearly 1.5 million shares.

Bought: Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza is the world’s largest pizza company, operating in more than 90 international markets that are serviced by more than 21,700 Domino’s stores. Buffett took a brand-new stake in Domino’s in the third quarter of 2024, and he continued building his position in the most recent quarter. Berkshire purchased another 348,077 shares of DPZ stock, increasing its stake by 13.2%. As of the end of September, Berkshire held more than 2.9 million shares of Domino’s stock worth roughly $1.3 billion. Domino’s stock has had a rough 2025 so far, with shares down more than 5% in the calendar year.

Bought: Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)

Buffett first invested in Liberty Media in 2016, and the company has radically restructured its business in recent years. Parent company Liberty Media distributed shares of Liberty Live Group Series C (LLYVK), Liberty Live Group Series A (LLYVA) and Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc. (BATRK) to existing Liberty Media investors in 2023. In the third quarter of 2024, Liberty redeemed Liberty SiriusXM Group tracking stocks (LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK) for shares of new Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI). In the most recent quarter, Berkshire purchased another 5 million shares of SIRI stock, bringing its total stake up to 124.8 million shares worth about $2.9 billion.

Sold: Nucor Corp. (NUE)

Nucor is the largest U.S. mini-mill steelmaker and is one of the most diversified steel producers in North America. In March, the Donald Trump administration implemented 25% tariffs on imported steel and steel derivatives. That steel tariff rate doubled to 50% in June. While tariffs help support steel prices and margins, they could also hurt aggregate steel demand. Buffett took a brand-new position in Nucor in the second quarter of 2025. In the third quarter, Berkshire sold 206,363 shares of Nucor stock, bringing its stake down to about 6.4 million shares worth roughly $867.8 million.

Update 11/17/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.