10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy for 2026

A handful of high-flying technology stocks have led the stock market to new all-time highs in 2025, and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (ticker: XLK) has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 since 2020. For more than a decade, brief periods of tech sector underperformance have consistently been long-term buying opportunities, and that trend seems likely to continue for the foreseeable future.

However, trade policy uncertainty, inflationary pressures and high costs of artificial intelligence investments remain headwinds for tech earnings, making stock selection critical. Here are 10 of the best tech stocks to buy today, according to CFRA analysts:

Stock Upside potential* Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) 39% Apple Inc. (AAPL) 13% Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) 21% Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 7% Oracle Corp. (ORCL) 54% Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) 25% Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) 16% International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) 3% Micron Technology Inc. (MU) -18% Salesforce Inc. (CRM) 22%

*From Nov. 12 close.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Nvidia designs and sells high-end graphics and video processing chips used for desktop and gaming personal computers, workstations and other advanced computing servers and AI engines. Nvidia has been the second best-performing stock in the entire market in the past 30 years and it has generated a total return of more than 1,190% since the beginning of 2023. Analyst Angelo Zino says Nvidia’s edge device penetration, AI technology exposure, expanding total addressable market and software growth opportunities suggest Nvidia shares have even more upside ahead. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $270 price target for NVDA stock, which closed at $193.80 on Nov. 12.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple produces the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac computers and other personal computing devices. In addition, its Services segment includes its App Store, Apple Music, iCloud and licensing businesses. Zino says there are plenty of reasons to be bullish on Apple, including its opportunities to integrate on-device AI features, its improving margin profile, its massive global ecosystem and its expanding addressable market. He says Apple’s combination of aggressive capital returns, stable free cash flows, pricing leverage and world-class management will create value for long-term investors. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $310 price target for AAPL stock, which closed at $273.47 on Nov. 12.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is the world’s largest software company that is best known for Windows, Office and Azure cloud services. Zino says Microsoft’s aggressive investments in AI innovations ranging from infrastructure to Copilot and other applications will pay off for long-term investors in coming years. He says Microsoft has several large monetization levers to pull with cloud services, agentic AI, search and other opportunities. Microsoft’s 27% stake in ChatGPT maker OpenAI is valued at $135 billion, and Zino says Microsoft’s relationship with OpenAI could be very lucrative. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $620 price target for MSFT stock, which closed at $511.14 on Nov. 12.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Broadcom is a diversified global analog semiconductor supplier. Zino says Broadcom’s networking and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) businesses will make the company a major winner of the AI infrastructure investment boom. In the next three years, Zino says Broadcom’s custom silicon business and its new customers will support semiconductor sales. He projects AI growth trends will accelerate in 2026, suggesting annual AI semiconductor sales growth of above 60%. Finally, Zino says Broadcom CEO Hock Tan’s decision to stay on board through at least 2030 is a major positive. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $380 price target for AVGO stock, which closed at $355.22 on Nov. 12.

Oracle Corp. (ORCL)

Oracle is one of the world’s largest enterprise software and cloud services providers, specializing in database management software. Oracle has stable top-line growth, generates consistent profits, has an attractive valuation and is reinvesting excess income into stock buybacks and its 0.7% dividend. Zino says agentic AI use cases will create potential upside for both Oracle’s infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and software-as-a-service (SaaS) businesses. He says the company’s cloud revenue growth is robust and its infrastructure business will account for more than two-thirds of total revenue by 2030. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $350 price target for ORCL stock, which closed at $226.99 on Nov. 12.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Palantir is a big data company that builds software platforms that can analyze massive amounts of data using machine learning and AI technology. Palantir’s stock price is up a whopping 2,140% in the past three years, including a 220% gain in the past 12 months. Palantir’s 108.8 price-to-sales ratio is the highest in the entire S&P 500, making some tech investors understandably concerned about valuation. Nevertheless, analyst Janice Quek says Palantir’s U.S. government contracts and accelerating growth suggest additional upside ahead. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $231 price target for PLTR stock, which closed at $184.17 on Nov. 12.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Shares of microprocessor and graphics semiconductor stock Advanced Micro Devices are up an incredible 10,760% over the past decade. Zino says he has been impressed by AMD’s ability to close the gap with advanced AI chip market leader Nvidia, and he says AMD’s recently announced strategic partnership with OpenAI highlights how competitive AMD’s AI hardware and software portfolio has become. Zino says bullish catalysts include the rise of sovereign AI, increased hyperscaler adoption of AMD graphics processing units and expansion of AMD’s total addressable market. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $300 price target for AMD stock, which closed at $258.89 on Nov. 12.

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

IBM is a global technology company that provides enterprise software, infrastructure and services. Analyst Brooks Idlet says watsonx, RedHat, Granite, IBM Z and other proprietary AI-related IBM products should benefit from growing demand for AI services and products. Idlet says IBM remains a leading player in technology consulting, and its strong consulting reputation gives it a leg up when it comes to guiding customers through implementation of AI technology and features. In addition, Idlet says IBM is benefiting from productivity gains driven by internal AI usage. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $326 price target for IBM stock, which closed at $314.98 on Nov. 12.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU)

Micron Technology specializes in semiconductor memory products, including DRAM and NAND flash memory. Zino says Micron shares are attractively valued given his expectation memory demand will continue to grow through 2027. He says AI demand has squeezed supplies of high-value memory products, particularly high-bandwidth memory. Zino says data center revenue now makes up about 56% of Micron’s total sales and generates impressive 52% gross margins. He says Micron has maintained its memory technology leadership and has successfully pivoted to stay ahead of structural shifts in the DRAM market. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $200 price target for MU stock, which closed at $244.90 on Nov. 12.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM)

Salesforce is the world’s largest provider of cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) software. Salesforce is no longer the high-growth stock it once was, but Zino says there are still plenty of reasons for long-term investors to love the stock. He says Salesforce has the potential to improve its profitability as it executes its AI strategy via its Agentforce 360 agent builder platform. Zino anticipates Agentforce 360 will gain momentum among enterprise customers in the next two years, and Salesforce’s financials will benefit from its usage-based pricing strategy. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $300 price target for CRM stock, which closed at $246.02 on Nov. 12.

