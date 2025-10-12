What Are Discover’s Rewards Categories Right Now?

The potential to earn cash back is a favorite feature among those who frequently use credit cards. Today’s best credit…

The potential to earn cash back is a favorite feature among those who frequently use credit cards. Today’s best credit cards let customers earn 5% cash back or more, sometimes with no annual fee. Discover customers can use this benefit, as the card issuer maintains a cash back calendar with multiple 5% categories each quarter. For the last quarter of 2025, the 5% categories are Amazon.com and drugstores.

[READ: Best Discover Credit Cards]

What Are Discover’s 5% Cash Back Categories?

Discover’s cash back calendar changes quarterly but generally includes common spending areas. Previous 2025 categories included restaurants, home improvement stores, grocery stores and wholesale clubs, select streaming services, EV charging, gas stations and public transit and utilities.

What’s coming next? Discover doesn’t unveil cash back categories until closer to the start of each quarter. It should announce its first category for 2026 on Dec. 1.

How to Earn 5% Cash Back From Discover

Earning 5% cash back from Discover is simple. First, you need an eligible Discover card, like the Discover it® Cash Back. You must activate each quarter to earn the 5% rate by logging into your account and following the activation link.

The 5% reward rate is capped at $1,500 in spending for the quarter, and the current quarter lasts from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31. Discover notes that certain purchases may not be eligible, such as those from merchants outside the U.S. It’s also worth noting that Whole Foods purchases do not earn the 5% reward rate.

Discover Cards for Earning 5% Cash Back

The easiest way to earn 5% cash back with Discover is to pick up a Discover it® Cash Back. However, other Discover rewards cards also qualify:

— Discover it® Student Cash Back

— NHL® Discover it®

Discover’s rewards cards all offer a $0 annual fee, and Discover doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees for any of its credit cards. This means you can try Discover’s cash back program while avoiding most, if not all, fees.

Discover cards are light on premium benefits, but that’s likely no problem for most customers. They offer a simple way to earn cash back without paying excessive fees, which is often more than enough to make a credit card worth considering. Plus, Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.

More from U.S. News

Dear Clever Credit: I Got the Kohl’s Credit Card for the Holidays. Now What?

11 Cool Credit Card Perks You Haven’t Heard About

Best Credit Cards for a Disney Vacation

What Are Discover’s Rewards Categories Right Now? originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 10/13/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.