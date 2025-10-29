Watsco: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Watsco Inc. (WSO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $161.6 million. On a…

MIAMI (AP) — Watsco Inc. (WSO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $161.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of $3.98.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.21 per share.

The heating and cooling company posted revenue of $2.07 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.11 billion.

