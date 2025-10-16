TSMC: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $15.12…

HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $15.12 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Hsinchu, Taiwan-based company said it had profit of $2.92.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.59 per share.

The chip company posted revenue of $33.1 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $31.5 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TSM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TSM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.