Texas Instruments: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.36 billion.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.48 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $4.74 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.65 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Texas Instruments said it expects revenue in the range of $4.22 billion to $4.58 billion.

