SPS Commerce: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $25.6 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.13 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The provider of supply chain software services to businesses posted revenue of $189.9 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $192.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, SPS Commerce expects its per-share earnings to range from 98 cents to $1.02.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $192.7 million to $194.7 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

SPS Commerce expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.10 to $4.15 per share, with revenue ranging from $751.6 million to $753.6 million.

