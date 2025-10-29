Regal Rexnord: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $79.6 million. On a…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $79.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of $1.20. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.51 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.56 per share.

The maker of controls for electric motors posted revenue of $1.5 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.49 billion.

Regal Rexnord expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.50 to $9.80 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RRX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.