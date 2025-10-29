Murphy USA: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) — EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) — Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of…

EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) — EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) — Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $129.9 million.

The El Dorado, Arkansas-based company said it had net income of $6.76 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $7.25 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.60 per share.

The gasoline station operator posted revenue of $5.11 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MUSA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MUSA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.