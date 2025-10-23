MaxLinear: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) on Thursday reported a loss of $45.5 million in…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) on Thursday reported a loss of $45.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $126.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $125 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, MaxLinear said it expects revenue in the range of $130 million to $140 million.

