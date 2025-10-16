Live Radio
Marsh & McLennan: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 16, 2025, 6:47 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Marsh & McLennan Cos. (MMC) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $747 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.85 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.79 per share.

The global professional services firm providing strategy, risk and people solutions posted revenue of $6.35 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.32 billion.

