Marsh & McLennan: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Marsh & McLennan Cos. (MMC) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $747…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Marsh & McLennan Cos. (MMC) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $747 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.85 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.79 per share.

The global professional services firm providing strategy, risk and people solutions posted revenue of $6.35 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.32 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MMC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.