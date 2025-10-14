Johnson & Johnson: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of…

On a per-share basis, the New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $2.12. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.80 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.77 per share.

The world’s biggest maker of health care products posted revenue of $23.99 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.75 billion.

Johnson & Johnson expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.80 to $10.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $93.5 billion to $93.9 billion.

