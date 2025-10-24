How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 10/24/2025

Wall Street rose to records after an update said U.S. households are feeling a bit less pain from inflation than…

Wall Street rose to records after an update said U.S. households are feeling a bit less pain from inflation than feared.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.8% Friday and topped its prior all-time high set earlier this month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1%, and the Nasdaq composite rallied 1.1%. Both also set records.

The inflation data could clear the way for the Federal Reserve to keep cutting interest rates in hopes of helping the slowing job market. A strong earnings report from Ford Motor and continued gains for AI stars also helped to drive stocks higher.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 53.25 points, or 0.8%, to 6,791.69.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 472.51 points, or 1%, to 47,207.12.

The Nasdaq composite rose 263.07 points, or 1.1%, to 23,204.87.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 30.81 points, or 1.2%, to 2,513.47.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 127.68 points, or 1.9%.

The Dow is up 1,016.51 points, or 2.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 524.89 points, or 2.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 61.30 points, or 2.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 910.06 points, or 15.5%.

The Dow is up 4,662.90 points, or 11%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,894.07 points, or 20.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 283.31 points, or 12.7%.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.