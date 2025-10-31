Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was off 1 cent at $4.29 a bushel. Dec. wheat was unchanged at $5.24 a bushel. Dec. oats rose by 1.25 cents at $2.84 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was off 2 cents at $10.89 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Nov. feeder cattle gained 0.15 cent at $3.42 a pound. Dec. hogs gained 0.3 cent at $.81 a pound.

