GE: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EVENDALE, Ohio (AP) — EVENDALE, Ohio (AP) — GE Aerospace (GE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $2.16 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Evendale, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $2.02. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.66 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The industrial conglomerate posted revenue of $12.18 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $11.31 billion.

GE expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $6.20 per share.

