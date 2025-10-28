Fed Rate Cut: Here Are the Winners and Losers

The Federal Reserve met on Oct. 29, 2025, and cut interest rates by 25 basis points (0.25 percentage points) to…

The Federal Reserve met on Oct. 29, 2025, and cut interest rates by 25 basis points (0.25 percentage points) to a new target range of 3.75% to 4%. This was the second cut this year. A Fed rate cut is good financial news for many but bad news for others.

Curious to learn who will benefit and who won’t from a Federal Reserve rate cut? Read on for more details about how a Fed rate cut works and the winners and losers of lower rates.

What Is a Fed Rate Cut?

As the country’s central bank, the Federal Reserve is responsible for guiding monetary policy, regulating the financial system and setting short-term interest rates. The Fed’s main policy tool is its ability to adjust the fed funds rate, which is the interest rate that banks charge each other when they lend money overnight or for a few days. This rate serves as a benchmark for other interest rates paid by consumers and businesses.

“When the economy is expanding rapidly and inflation is soaring to levels in excess of 2%, the Fed will begin hiking rates as they did beginning in 2022,” says Dwayne Safer, associate professor of finance at Messiah University in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. However, “When economic conditions are slowing and unemployment is rising, the Fed typically begins lowering rates.”

According to David Kass, clinical professor of finance at the University of Maryland–College Park, a fed funds rate cut stimulates the economy by decreasing borrowing costs for consumers and businesses. This, in turn, “can lead to more investment and consumption,” he says.

Who Wins When the Fed Cuts Interest Rates?

A Fed rate cut creates a ripple effect across various savings and loan products. Following a rate cut, interest rates on loans, including credit cards, small-business loans and student loans, tend to go down. Likewise, the interest rates banks pay on savings, certificates of deposit and money market accounts also decrease.

Winner No. 1: Credit Card Users

If you have credit card debt, you may get some relief in the form of lower interest payments. “Consumers with credit card balances win, since the interest rates for these are typically variable and tied to the prime rate — which directly corresponds to the fed funds rate,” says Sarah DeFlorio, the New York City-based vice president of mortgage banking for William Raveis Mortgage.

The average credit card interest rate, for accounts that charge interest, was 22.83% in August 2025, according to the Fed. Since then, the Fed has cut rates by 25 basis points in September and another 25 on Wednesday. This most recent cut should drop the prime rate to 7%, and credit card rates should drift lower as well.

That said, a 25-basis-point rate cut lowers the borrowing cost on a $10,000 balance by $25 a year, or about $2 a month.

Winner No. 2: Borrowers

Although consumers with fixed-rate loans typically don’t benefit from a Fed rate cut, borrowers with variable-rate loans, including those with adjustable-rate mortgages or home equity lines of credit should see their monthly interest payment decrease.

For example, assume you’ve drawn $250,000 from your HELOC. If your rate is 8%, you’d be paying $1,667 a month (interest only). But when the Fed cuts rates by 25 basis points, your monthly payment could decrease by $52 to $1,615.

Keep in mind that rates for fixed-rate mortgage loans are more closely tied to other factors, including the 10-year Treasury note and investor demand for mortgage-backed securities.

“Mortgage borrowers should not expect much of a near-term decline, as mortgages are funded typically by mortgage-backed securities,” cautions Guy Silas, branch manager for Embrace Home Loans in Rockville, Maryland. “While these closely track federal funds, they are not the same and, in fact, mortgage-backed securities typically trade in anticipation of Fed actions.”

Winner No. 3: Investors

Historically, stock investors have been big winners when the Fed slashes rates. Robert Johnson, finance professor at the Heider College of Business at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, found that, from 1966 through 2023, the S&P 500 index returned 16.4% when the Fed lowered interest rates but only 6.2% when the Fed hiked rates.

“The best-performing sectors in a falling interest rate environment were autos, apparel and retail. The worst-performing sectors in a falling rate environment were utilities, consumer goods and financials,” Johnson says.

Who Loses When There Is a Fed Rate Cut?

Not everyone benefits from falling interest rates. Here’s a closer look at those who don’t fare as well.

Loser No. 1: Savers

A reduction in the fed funds rate doesn’t benefit savers, who have been enjoying yields of 4% or higher on savings accounts, certificates of deposit and money market accounts. A 2025 U.S. News analysis of CDs in particular found that rates generally fall when the central bank lowers its rate.

Loser No. 2: Banks

Depending on their assets and liabilities, banks could be adversely impacted by a Fed rate drop.

“For example, if most of a bank’s loans are floating-rate, and the Fed cuts rates by 0.5 (percentage points), the bank would see a decline in the interest income it collects on loans,” Safer notes. “This would be somewhat offset by the bank’s ability to lower the rate it pays on deposits, but not fully.”

Loser No. 3: Retirees

Retirees living on fixed incomes and relying on interest payments could feel pain when rates are cut. Although bond and CD yields are higher than previous years, lower rates can diminish the income generated from these fixed-income instruments retirees often hold.

Update 10/29/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.