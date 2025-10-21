Danaher: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Danaher Corp. (DHR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $908 million. On a per-share…

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Danaher Corp. (DHR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $908 million.

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had profit of $1.27. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.89 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.71 per share.

The industrial and medical device maker posted revenue of $6.05 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6 billion.

Danaher expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.70 to $7.80 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DHR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DHR

