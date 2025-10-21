Danaher: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Danaher Corp. (DHR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $908 million.
On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had profit of $1.27. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.89 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.71 per share.
The industrial and medical device maker posted revenue of $6.05 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6 billion.
Danaher expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.70 to $7.80 per share.
