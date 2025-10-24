Coca-Cola FEMSA: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB (KOF) on Friday reported earnings of $316.7 million in…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB (KOF) on Friday reported earnings of $316.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mexico City-based company said it had net income of $1.51.

The bottling company posted revenue of $3.86 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KOF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KOF

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.