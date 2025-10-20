Citi Launches New Credit Card for American-First Flyers

As the song goes, you’re proud to be an American — in this case, an American Airlines flyer. Citi has…

As the song goes, you’re proud to be an American — in this case, an American Airlines flyer. Citi has launched a new credit card that will pay you for your loyalty while taking just a medium-sized bite out of your wallet.

The Citi® / AAdvantage® Globe™ Mastercard®, announced this week, is designed for frequent American Airlines flyers and carries a still-hefty annual fee of $350. But that’s a lot less than the $595 you must lay out for the premium Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard®.

At a substantial annual fee of $350, you expect some also-substantial perks and benefits, and the Citi / AAdvantage Globe Mastercard doesn’t disappoint. They include:

— A limited-time welcome bonus of 90,000 AAdvantage Miles after you spend $5,000 in your first four months with the card

— Four Admirals Club airport lounge passes per year (cardholder must be present)

— One free checked bag for you and up to eight travel companions on domestic flights

— Preferred boarding for you and up to eight companions in Group 5

— One companion certificate each year after card renewal — a traveling companion can fly with you on a domestic round trip for $99 plus taxes and fees

— Statement credit up to $120 every four years for TSA PreCheck® or Global Entry

— Up to $100 in statement credits each year for in-flight American purchases

— Up to $30 per trip/$240 per year in statement credits on Turo, a car-sharing service

— Up to $100 per year in Splurge credits on two of these: AAdvantage Hotels, 1stDibs, Future Personal Training and Live Nation

— 6 miles per dollar spent on AAdvantage Hotels

— 3 miles per dollar spent on American Airlines

— 2 miles per dollar on dining, taxis, ride-hailing and public transit

— 1 mile per dollar on everything else

If you’re considering this new card, it’s worth remembering that Citi’s lower-tier American Airlines travel card, the Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard®, also carries travel benefits, including free checked bags and Group 5 boarding for you and four companions. Its has an annual fee of $99, which is waived for the first year.

As with any co-branded airline card, the Citi / AAdvantage Globe Mastercard really makes the most sense for those who frequently fly with a particular airline. If you’re not mostly an American flyer, a general travel rewards card might be a better choice. And if you don’t travel all that much, pick a credit card that more closely matches your lifestyle and will reward your spending habits.

