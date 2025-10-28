BNPL or a Personal Loan: Which Is the Smarter Choice in an Emergency?

You never know when a surprise expense might arise. Tapping your emergency fund is generally your best option for dealing…

You never know when a surprise expense might arise. Tapping your emergency fund is generally your best option for dealing with an unexpected bill. But since 42% of Americans don’t have an emergency fund, you may have to borrow money in some form to cover an unplanned expense you can’t put off.

At that point, you have a choice. You could take out a personal loan and pay it off over time, or you could sign up for a buy now, pay later plan. Here’s how each option works and when to choose one over the other.

How Does BNPL Work?

With BNPL, you sign up for an installment plan at the time you’re making a purchase. You typically make your first payment on the spot and then repay the balance over a relatively short period. That time frame may be six weeks, 12 weeks or longer.

How Does a Personal Loan Work?

A personal loan is an unsecured installment loan. It typically comes with a fixed interest rate, which means you make the same monthly payment until your loan is paid off. You can use a personal loan for almost any purpose, whether it’s consolidating credit card debt or buying an item you need, like an appliance.

When Is BNPL a Good Idea?

Because BNPL is a newer payment option, you may not be as familiar with it as you are with personal loans. Here are some scenarios where it could make more sense to use BNPL in an emergency.

You Need to Make a Small Unplanned Purchase Quickly

Maybe your laptop broke, and without it, you can’t work. According to Myles Zueger, wealth advisor at Adams Wealth Partners, BNPL is best for “smaller, one-time purchases.”

With personal loans, there’s usually a minimum amount you need to borrow for a bank to be willing to issue a loan. If you’re buying something that costs only a few hundred dollars, you may not meet a lender’s minimum.

You’re Confident You Can Make Your BNPL Payments

BNPL lets you spread out payments over time without interest or fees, provided you stick to your payment schedule. If BNPL payments easily fit into your budget, you may want to spread your payments out and keep your cash in the bank a bit longer to earn interest.

However, make sure you fully understand the terms and conditions of your repayment plan.

“BNPL can seem attractive as it is typically marketed as 0% interest,” Devin Miller, CEO and co-founder at SecureSave, says in an email. “The reality is much more gray. If a payment is missed, it could trigger fees and interest.”

You Don’t Think You’ll Qualify for a Personal Loan

When you apply for a personal loan, a lender will run a hard inquiry to check your credit before approving it. If you don’t have a credit history yet or your credit is poor, you may be denied.

With BNPL, there’s typically a soft inquiry done at the time of your application, but that’s more to verify your identity than to check your credit. Put another way, poor credit may not impede using BNPL, so it may be a viable choice when a personal loan isn’t.

When Is a Personal Loan a Good Idea?

With a personal loan, you’re guaranteed to pay some amount of interest on the money you borrow, whereas with BNPL, you can avoid interest if you make all of your payments on time. Still, a personal loan may be the better choice in these situations.

You’re Making a Larger Purchase

With BNPL, there’s a risk of not being able to pay off the purchase within the agreed-upon period. And if you don’t stick to the terms of your payment agreement, you could face repercussions that include interest, fees, and credit score damage. That’s why Zueger recommends personal loans for a bigger purchase.

“BNPL might be fine for something small if you know you’ll pay it off fast,” Zueger says. “But for bigger expenses or anything that might take more time to handle, a personal loan gives you more structure and flexibility.”

Money Is Very Tight in the Near Term

Maybe your hours have been reduced at work temporarily, or you’re out of work due to an injury. BNPL agreements usually come with a short repayment window. If you don’t expect your financial situation to improve for a few months but need to make an important purchase now, a personal loan could be a better choice.

You Want to Build Credit

Paying off an installment loan like a personal loan over time is a good way to build credit, provided you’re not late with any payments. With BNPL, even if you’re timely with payments, any credit score boost that ensues may not be as impactful.

Beginning this fall, BNPL activity should start to be reflected in credit scores. But even so, paying a personal loan over multiple years could do your credit history more good than a couple of months of BNPL repayments.

Of course, any time you take on debt, there’s the risk of falling behind on your payments. “A traditional loan is likely to be more straightforward … and is also widely understood and regulated,” Miller says.

The Bottom Line

BNPL may be a convenient way to tackle an emergency expense. But, cautions Miller, these plans still aren’t widely understood.

“Personal loans typically come with clearer terms, lower interest rates and a defined repayment plan, whereas BNPL options can snowball quietly and ensnare people in cycles of debt,” he says.

As such, Miller says that personal loans generally are the smarter choice when you need money in a pinch. However, don’t neglect to address the bigger issue at hand — the need for cash reserves so you can manage an emergency expense without having to borrow, period.

“The real fix afterwards is to create financial resiliency by automating even a small emergency savings account through your paycheck,” he says. “Having that amount set aside can change the entire equation.”

