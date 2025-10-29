Bio-Rad: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HERCULES, Calif. (AP) — HERCULES, Calif. (AP) — Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO.B) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $341.9…

HERCULES, Calif. (AP) — HERCULES, Calif. (AP) — Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO.B) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $341.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Hercules, California-based company said it had a loss of $12.70. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.26 per share.

The maker of instruments used in biomedical research posted revenue of $653 million in the period.

Bio-Rad shares have dropped slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $321.12, a decline of slightly more than 4% in the last 12 months.

