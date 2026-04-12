Montgomery Co. hosts summer food pantries for pets

"We're here to make sure no pet in our community goes hungry," the Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center said in a Facebook post.

No person should go hungry, and it’s the same for pets. The Montgomery County Office of Animal Services will host two pet food pantries at two locations through the end of the June.

“We’re here to make sure no pet in our community goes hungry,” the Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center said in a Facebook post.

The pet food panty will operate on mornings between two locations in Montgomery Co.: The Shrine of St. Jude Thaddeus. Catholic Church at 12701 Veirs Mill Road in Rockville on select Saturdays, and the Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center at 7315 Muncaster Mill Road in Derwood on select Wednesdays and Sundays.

Each location will also accept donations of small, unopened bags of pet food.

A full list of dates and times can be found on the Animal Services and Adoption Center’s Facebook page.