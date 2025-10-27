Banks Are Merging, so Where Does That Leave You?

Banks are merging at a rapid clip, including ambitious moves by some of the country’s larger institutions. Fifty-two bank deals…

Banks are merging at a rapid clip, including ambitious moves by some of the country’s larger institutions.

Fifty-two bank deals were announced in the third quarter of this year, the most since 2021, according to S&P Global Intelligence data.

Spurred in part by a favorable regulatory environment and the need to remain competitive in an evolving banking landscape, large regional banks have been particularly active. PNC Bank in September announced plans to acquire Colorado-based FirstBank, while rival Fifth Third Bank one month later said it would be snapping up Comerica Bank and its sizeable footprint in Texas and Michigan. Later in October, Huntington Bank said it was acquiring Texas- and Mississippi-based Cadence Bank.

PNC, Fifth Third and Huntington are in a tier often called “super regionals,” one step below behemoths like Chase and Bank of America but boasting branches across multiple states and hundreds of billions in assets. Some super regionals are aggressively plotting a path to chase the major banks and each other, and in the process they’re buying other large regional banks as they expand.

“This wave of mergers is reshaping the entire banking landscape,” says J. Michael Fischer Jr., managing director at DBD Investment Bank, a mergers and acquisitions advisory firm, and the host of the “Going Beyond the Deal” podcast. “We’re watching the middle disappear, with a handful of massive national banks on one end and a smaller number of niche community banks on the other. The regional players in between are being consolidated at a rapid pace.”

What does this mean for you? Well, the odds are increasing that your debit card and local bank branch may soon sport a logo you’ve never seen in town before.

When your bank merges with or gets bought by another institution, you can expect changes. Your banking may improve in some ways, while you may lose some of the features you enjoyed with your old bank. You might face new fees. Branches might close. Your baseball team’s stadium may be renamed. (But you’ll still call it by the old name for at least five more years.) And you’re almost certain to deal with a few minor headaches during the transition.

Here’s what you should know about the recent bank mergers, and what you should do if your bank is involved in one.

Which Banks Are Consolidating, and Why?

Banks have been consolidating for decades, with the total number of U.S. banks steadily declining since its peak of more than 14,000 in the early 1980s to fewer than 4,000 today.

The pace of consolidation varies, often reacting to economic conditions or whether the presidential administration in office is seen as merger-friendly. Observers say the pieces are in place for the surge in deals to continue.

“The second half of 2025 is shaping up to be a busy period for mergers and acquisitions,” says Colin Schopbach, Americas chief revenue officer at Datasite, a platform that facilitates M&A deals. He says new deals in the financial sector rose 36% in the third quarter of 2025 compared with the same period last year.

Signs throughout this year have indicated that federal regulators in the Trump administration are approving mergers faster than the previous administration, says Dwayne Safer, a finance professor at Messiah University and former senior vice president of corporate strategy at Citizens Bank. He says in his experience, mergers typically take about eight to 11 months from start to finish, but “you’re seeing some pretty large deals get done in four to five months.”

The super regional banks are using acquisitions to strengthen their positions in specific markets, especially those that are growing. Experts say this allows these banks to increase their deposit bases by building a patchwork of strongholds in strategic markets across the country. Some community banks are also acquiring nearby rivals to solidify their presence in a particular state or region.

Some of the Major Deals of 2025: What Customers Can Expect

Fifth Third Bank and Comerica Bank

In the largest acquisition announced this year, Fifth Third agreed to buy Comerica in a deal valued at nearly $11 billion. Cincinnati-based Fifth Third currently has branches in 12 states, mostly in the Midwest and Southeast. The deal, which would vault Fifth Third into the top 15 largest banks in the U.S. in terms of total assets with $287.3 billion, jump-starts the bank’s expansion plans in Texas, where Comerica has 110 branches. Fifth Third has said it intends to build an additional 150 branches in the state, aiming to move into a top-five position in Dallas, Houston and Austin.

Because the two banks have extensive overlap in Michigan, customers will likely see multiple branches close in that state, says Safer.

PNC Bank and FirstBank

PNC’s $4.1 billion acquisition of FirstBank would inch it closer to rivals U.S. Bank and Capital One in terms of total assets ($581.2 billion), and it would make PNC the top bank in the Denver market, giving it 120 branches throughout Colorado. It also allows PNC to expand in Arizona.

Bill Demchak, PNC chairman and CEO, said in an October earnings call that the FirstBank deal offered PNC an opportunity to strengthen its retail position in several key markets. However, he said he doesn’t anticipate PNC embarking on a wave of future deals.

“You shouldn’t expect that to be the norm,” he said. “You shouldn’t expect us to kind of chase a deal frenzy. We’ll look at things should they arise, but we’ll be selective as we’ve always been.”

The bank has said it plans to build more than new 200 branches in the U.S. in the next four years.

Huntington Bank and Cadence Bank

In a $7.4 billion deal announced earlier this week, Huntington Bank expanded its southern footprint by acquiring midsize Cadence Bank. The move would also elevate Ohio-bsed Huntington into the top 15 U.S. banks with $257 billion in total assets, strengthening its position within the super regional group. Cadence Bank, which has headquarters in Houston and Tupelo, Mississippi, boasts nearly 400 branches across the South, and the deal comes weeks after rival Fifth Third grew its presence in many of the same markets.

Huntington said it doesn’t intend to close any branches as a result of the acquisition.

“This is an important next phase of growth for Huntington,” Steve Steinour, chairman, president and CEO of Huntington Bancshares said in a statement. “This partnership will extend the reach of our full franchise to 21 states — stretching from the Midwest to the South to Texas — and into new, high-growth markets for which we have a powerful playbook.”

Bank Merger Benefits

When another bank purchases yours, you may see some welcome changes.

Expanded ATM and Branch Network

In many cases, a merger will result in a wider network of ATMs as well as more branch locations. Your new bank may also have more branches and ATMs in other parts of the country, which can be convenient if you travel often.

Better Technology

Larger institutions tend to have more robust mobile apps and online banking features. For example, your new bank may have online tools that use AI to provide financial insights or detect potential fraud.

More Products and Services

After your bank merges, you may have a greater selection of banking products to choose from. This could include a wider range of certificate of deposit terms, additional loan products or wealth management services.

Short-Term Offers

Sometimes when banks merge, the new bank may come out with promotional offers to help retain customers or entice new ones. For example, the bank might offer a sign-up bonus for a new checking account or waive certain fees.

“These offers are meant to encourage people to stay with or switch to the merged institution,” says Gates Little, president and CEO of The Southern Bank, a community bank in Alabama. “However, these promotions are not guaranteed and may vary depending on the size and strategy of the new bank.”

Bank Merger Drawbacks

Banks anticipate losing a fraction of customers of the institution they are acquiring during the transition, typically due to the following factors:

Branch Closures

Mergers often result in some branches getting shuttered, especially if both banks involved in the deal have branches in the same area.

“The rule of thumb is that if the acquiring bank and the target bank have branches within a half a mile or a mile of one another, one of them is going to get shut down,” says Safer.

Account Disruptions

Bank mergers can cause several inconveniences during the transition. In many cases, you’ll be issued a new debit card and you’ll get a new account number. This can cause problems if you have direct deposits or automatic bill payments set up, as you’ll likely need to reset those. You may also have to take steps to update your login information on the new bank’s site and download a new mobile app.

Less Personalized Service

If you frequently interacted with bank representatives either at branches or over the phone, you may find the new bank’s customer service lacking. Some staff from the old bank may also be let go as part of the consolidation.

“You may lose some of the personal touch that made your old bank feel like home,” says Fischer. “Decisions can take longer, policies can become more rigid and that local autonomy can fade.”

Lower Rates or Higher fees

Although some banks may initially offer promotional rates or fee waivers to retain customers, experts say consolidation ultimately may lead to lower interest rates on deposits or higher fees on checking accounts due to decreased competition.

Here’s What You Should Do if Your Bank Merges or Is Acquired

Monitor Communications from Your New Bank

Once your bank’s merger is finalized, you should begin receiving notices — either digitally or by mail — from the new bank informing you of coming changes to your account and steps you need to take. Make sure you know how and when you should start logging in using the new bank’s website.

Find out when you’ll receive your new debit card and bank account number. Once you have this information, you’ll need to update any automatic payments or direct deposits you have set up. Keep an eye out for any deadlines that require action.

Watch Out for Changes to Fees or Rates

Familiarize yourself with the various terms of your account with your old bank. Understand the fees, interest rates and minimum balance requirements. You should receive information from your new bank about any changes to the terms of your account, so take a close look at the fine print and compare the details. This way you can avoid surprises later on.

If the terms from the new bank aren’t favorable, this may be a good time to shop around for another bank.

Prioritize Relationships

If you have an established relationship with a bank representative, you may want to find out whether that individual will remain after the merger, says Fischer. He says sticking with that specific banker can pay off much more in the long term than any promotional bonus or perk you may receive in the short term.

“At the end of the day, a good banker is one of the most valuable relationships a consumer or business owner can have,” says Fischer. “If you’ve got an advocate in your corner who understands your goals, your cash flow, and your story, that’s invaluable. Banks will continue to merge, names will change, but strong relationships are what truly protect and grow your financial future.”

