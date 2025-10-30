Bandwidth: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $1.2 million,…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $1.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 36 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The enterprise software developer posted revenue of $191.9 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $189.9 million.

Bandwidth expects full-year revenue in the range of $747 million to $760 million.

Bandwidth shares have decreased 1.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 12% in the last 12 months.

