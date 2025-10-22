Armour Residential REIT: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Armour Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings…

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Armour Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $159.3 million.

The Vero Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.49 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 72 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $210.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $38.5 million.

Armour Residential REIT shares have decreased 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $15.77, a drop of 20% in the last 12 months.

