GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG, Luxembourg (AP) — GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG, Luxembourg (AP) — Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Grand Duchy Of Luxembourg, Luxembourg-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 10 cents per share.

The real estate services firm posted revenue of $41.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $39.7 million.

Altisource Portfolio shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 26% in the last 12 months.

