9 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Under $10

Stocks trading under $10 can be attractive for investors looking to scoop up some cheap shares. Unfortunately, quality stocks trading…

Stocks trading under $10 can be attractive for investors looking to scoop up some cheap shares. Unfortunately, quality stocks trading for less than $10 are few and far between. Stock prices at this level can be a red flag for investors that something serious is wrong with a company.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

Many of these stocks have challenged underlying business models or difficult near-term outlooks. However, the Bank of America analyst team has identified nine cheap, high-quality stocks that could be excellent buying opportunities for frugal investors. Here are nine of the best stocks to buy under $10, according to Bank of America:

Stock Implied upside/downside* Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (ticker: MFG) 19.6% Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) 2.5% Haleon PLC (HLN) 18.1% Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) 15.2% Venture Global Inc. (VG) 68.9% Amcor PLC (AMCR) 22.7% United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC) -4.7% Aegon Ltd. (AEG) 14.9% Suzano SA (SUZ) 91.4%

*From Oct. 17 close.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG)

Mizuho Financial is one of Japan’s largest financial services companies. Analyst Shinichiro Nakamura is bullish on the outlook for Japanese megabanks and anticipates a recovery in capital market transactions and major corporate transactions in Japan following a prolonged slump. Nakamura projects the Japanese stock market rally and an uptick in cross-shareholding sales gains will serve as a tailwind for bank earnings. While Mizuho has outperformed its Japanese banking peers in 2025, Nakamura says improved return on equity and larger share buybacks suggest more upside ahead. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $7.45 price target for MFG stock, which closed at $6.23 on Oct. 17.

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)

Itau Unibanco is a leading Brazilian bank and financial services provider. In March, the company issued a 10% bonus share payout in which existing shareholders receive one additional share of stock for every 10 shares they already owned. Analyst Mario Pierry says Itau is well-positioned for the next Brazilian economic growth cycle, and the company’s track record of superior execution warrants a premium valuation for the stock. Pierry says Itau is outperforming peers in high-income retail banking, small- and medium-sized business services, and banking technology. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $7.10 price target for ITUB stock, which closed at $6.93 on Oct. 17.

Haleon PLC (HLN)

Haleon is a global consumer health care company that develops, produces and markets over-the-counter products in categories such as pain relief, oral health and respiratory health. Haleon was spun off from parent company GSK PLC (GSK) in 2022, and its leading brands include Advil, Sensodyne and Centrum. Analyst Victoria Petrova says Haleon’s pure-play consumer health business makes the stock an attractive defensive investment with a steady growth outlook. Petrova also anticipates new product launches, strong free cash flow generation, balance sheet deleveraging and steady margin expansion. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $11.20 price target for HLN stock, which closed at $9.48 on Oct. 17.

Banco Bradesco SA (BBD)

Banco Bradesco is one of Brazil’s largest banks. Bradesco shares lagged in 2024 but have recovered sharply in 2025, gaining 85.4% year to date, including dividends, through Oct. 17. Pierry says Bradesco’s five-year plan should help normalize its profitability, and he projects return on equity will reach cost of equity by the second half of 2026. Pierry says risk-adjusted net interest income, loan growth and insurance results have all come in on the high end of Bradesco’s guidance range in 2025, and the stock should re-rate higher in the next year. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $3.80 price target for BBD stock, which closed at $3.30 on Oct. 17.

[Read: 10 Best Growth Stocks to Buy for 2025]

Venture Global Inc. (VG)

Venture Global is a U.S. energy company focused on liquefied natural gas (LNG) production. After a major recent arbitration win against Shell, Venture Global shares plummeted nearly 25% in a single day in October after the company announced it lost an arbitration case with BP PLC (BP) related to a long-term gas supply contract dispute. Analyst Jean Ann Salisbury says the BP ruling was an unpleasant surprise. However, the worst case is now baked into Venture’s stock price, and Salisbury’s outlook for the LNG market is positive. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $15 price target for VG stock, which closed at $8.88 on Oct. 17.

Amcor PLC (AMCR)

Amcor operates a global consumer packaging business, producing both flexible packaging and rigid plastic containers. Analyst George Staphos says fiscal 2026 volume growth is off to a sluggish start, and Amcor is dealing with ongoing challenges in the North American beverage market. However, Staphos says Amcor’s Berry Global acquisition represents a transformative opportunity to improve earnings, scale and margins. He is skeptical of the company’s target of 2% to 3% long-term organic sales growth but says even zero to 1% growth could unlock significant value. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $10 price target for AMCR stock, which closed at $8.15 on Oct. 17.

United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC)

United Microelectronics is a Taiwanese semiconductor foundry that provides high-quality integrated circuit fabrication services that focus on logic and specialized technology. United’s dividend yield is 6.5%, the highest on this list and a rarity among stocks priced under $10. Analyst Brad Lin says improving utilization rates, healthier inventory levels and stabilizing prices in mature notes suggest United’s market is trending in the right direction. Lin says United’s differentiated product portfolio, its Intel joint venture and its attractive dividend make it a compelling long-term investment. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $7.12 price target for UMC stock, which closed at $7.47 on Oct. 17.

Aegon Ltd. (AEG)

Aegon is a Dutch insurance company that offers insurance, savings, pension, and investment products and services around the world. In early September, Aegon announced the sale of about 12.5 million shares of the company’s stake in ASR Nederland, reducing Aegon’s remaining stake to about 24%. Analyst David Barma says Aegon may use a small portion of the sale proceeds to maintain a leverage ratio of around 27% and the remainder to buy back shares or pursue merger and acquisition deals to support growth. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $8.46 price target for AEG stock, which closed at $7.36 on Oct. 17.

Suzano SA (SUZ)

Suzano is the largest market pulp producer in the world and is the largest producer of graphic paper in Brazil. While he is not projecting a big bounce in the near future, analyst Caio Ribeiro says pulp prices are likely at a cyclical low driven by high global supply and soft demand. Ribeiro says Suzano is trading at a significant discount to its historical enterprise multiple. Even assuming conservative pulp pricing, he still projects a 9.8% free cash flow yield for Suzano in 2026. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $17 price target for SUZ stock, which closed at $8.88 on Oct. 17.

More from U.S. News

5 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks and Funds to Buy Now

5 Best Gold ETFs to Buy in 2025

8 Best Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy in 2025

9 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Under $10 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 10/20/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.