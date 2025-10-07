7 Loan Apps That Let You Borrow Money Fast

If you ever find yourself in a financial bind and need instant access to cash to cover an unexpected expense,…

If you ever find yourself in a financial bind and need instant access to cash to cover an unexpected expense, there’s an app for that. Whether you call them loan apps, borrow-money apps, cash advance apps or payday advance apps, these online lenders can provide financial lifelines to people in a penny pinch.

They’re not ideal. There’s always a cost to borrowing money — even if that cost is just in the form of continuing bad financial habits — but loan apps might be useful in an emergency. Learn more about how loan apps work, the pros and cons, and our top picks for when you find yourself coming up short.

Are There Really Apps That Let You Borrow Money?

Different from online personal loans, loan apps are meant to offer a short-term solution for those in need of a quick money fix — and there are more of them popping up every day. “There’s always been online financial stuff, but this growth in online apps in lending has been remarkable,” said Michael Sullivan, personal financial consultant with Take Charge America, a nonprofit credit counseling and debt management agency.

[Read: Best Personal Loans.]

How Do Loan Apps Work?

In general, loan apps work similarly to payday loans, offering borrowers an advance on their future income. Typically, you download the borrow money app, provide access to an external bank account that has direct deposit set up, and within minutes — or sometimes a few hours, depending on the app — you can request a sum of cash.

There is usually some sort of cost for this convenience. Depending on the loan app, you may pay a fee on the amount you borrow, and/or a monthly subscription fee to the lender. Once you take a cash advance, you will typically have to repay the money within a short time frame. This may happen automatically, with the loan app deducting the borrowed amount plus its fee from your account on your next payday. Some apps may let you choose the repayment date.

[Read: Cards for Bad Credit]

Pros and Cons of Borrow Money Apps

Pros

— You can get cash fast. “Most traditional lending sources can take two to three days to get a loan approved,” said Sullivan. “If you’re in a hurry — and a lot of people who need loan apps are in a hurry — you can probably find something that will provide cash the same day.”

— Apps are easy to use. Start by simply downloading the app, and you’ll be prompted to enter some basic information and your bank account login information. “It usually takes around 10 to 15 minutes, and that can be both a blessing and a curse,” said Vincent Birardi, certified financial planner and wealth advisor at Halbert Hargrove.

— You’ll have anonymity. For people who find themselves short of funds because of poor planning, there could be a level of embarrassment to have to walk into a bank or ask someone in person to lend them money. “Some people simply don’t want to see someone face-to-face,” said Sullivan.

— You can comparison shop. When you borrow using online apps, you get a chance to compare offers, and that’s something Sullivan suggests people should take advantage of in order to find the most favorable terms.

Cons

— The cost is generally high. “Many loan apps seem to have optional tips, donations and all sorts of ways of getting money out of you. Plus interest rates are still very often 150% to 300%,” said Sullivan.

— You have to provide access to your bank account. “You have to be comfortable sharing personal financial details with one of these apps,” said Birardi. He recommended having a direct conversation with customer support first to get a level of reassurance that the lender is legit.

— The loan amount is typically low. Loan apps usually cap the lending amount to a couple hundred dollars. If you’re in need of higher amounts, you’ll need to look into a personal loan.

— Repayment period windows are short. In most cases, the loan apps will take their repayment directly from your bank account on your next payday or within a couple of weeks.

7 Loan Apps to Consider

With dozens of loan apps available online, it can be tough to navigate which one is best for you. To help get you started, here’s a look at seven loan apps that can provide a cash advance.

— Chime®

— Dave

— Brigit

— Albert

— EarnIn

— MoneyLion

— Current

Chime®

Chime® is an online banking app that lets you access cash — even when funds are low — if you have a checking account set up with a direct deposit. With MyPay, you can receive up to $500 of your paycheck early for free within 24 hours or instantly for a $2 fee. When payday rolls around, Chime® will take back the amount you borrowed with no interest. It also offers a fee-free overdraft service (rather than a loan) called SpotMe, which allows you take up to $200 more after your balance hits zero. And Chime® lets you withdraw paycheck funds up to two days before your direct deposit hits.

Dave

Dave’s ExtraCash feature offers cash advances of up to $500 straight to the Dave Debit Mastercard. Not everyone will qualify for that limit right away, but there are no late fees regardless of how much you borrow.

Cost: Dave charges a charges a flat 5% fee on the amount borrowed through its ExtraCash feature, with a minimum of $5 and a maximum of $15 per advance. You’ll also pay 1.5% of the transfer amount per cash advance if you want an express transfer to your external bank account. There are no express fees for transfers to Dave checking accounts.

Brigit

With Brigit’s Express Delivery, you’ll get up to $250 in minutes for a small fee — but there’s no charge if you wait two to three business days. You can request a payment extension and choose a repayment date without penalty. Brigit also offers a program to help build credit.

Cost: In addition to a monthly fee ranging from $8.99 to $14.99, Express Delivery has an additional small fee of up to $3.99. If you opt for a premium plan, Express Delivery is free.

Albert

Albert is another loan app that provides the option of getting a cash advance instantly for a small fee — or free if you wait two to three days. The amount you can borrow ranges from $25 to $1,000. It also offers other features to help you save and invest, including budgeting and investing tools.

Cost: Albert Basic costs $14.99 per month, but there are upgraded versions called Standard, which includes additional features for $19.99 per month, and Genius Plus for $39.99 per month. There is also a family plan for $39.99 per month, allowing one owner and a maximum of four additional members under one subscription. You can send an advance to your Albert Cash account for no charge. If you want to advance cash instantly to an external account, Albert will charge a fee between $5.99 and $14.99, according to its terms of use.

EarnIn

EarnIn lets you get an advance up to $750 per pay period — but only up to $150 per day.

Cost: You can choose to add a voluntary tip when you cash out, and fees starting at $3.99 apply if you choose a Lightning Speed transfer rather than waiting the one to two business days.

MoneyLion

MoneyLion offers cash advances up to $500 with no interest or monthly subscription fee. If you add a Credit Builder Loan with a disbursement, your Instacash limit climbs to a maximum of $700. If you switch your direct deposit to a MoneyLion account, then you can access up to $1,000. If you’re still short on cash once payday rolls around, you can request that your repayment be deferred for up to another two weeks.

Cost: You’ll pay a 49-cent to $8.99 fee for fast funding, and you’ll be asked to leave an optional tip.

See MoneyLion Offers

Current

Current is a banking and finance app that offers a Paycheck Advance service, allowing you to access to up to $750 of your upcoming paycheck early. The advance comes within three days for free or instantly for an undisclosed fee.

Cost: There are no monthly fees for using the Current app; however, you must have at least $500 in eligible direct deposits into your Current or external bank account to qualify for the advance.

Alternatives to Loan Apps

Loan apps aren’t always the best choice if you need funds. Of course, the best alternative to borrowing is building an emergency savings account funded with three to six months of average monthly expenses, said Birardi. “That should negate the need to use the cash advance app.”

In the meantime, here are some other options to consider:

— 0% APR credit card. If you have strong credit, you may qualify for a credit card that has no interest on purchases for a period of time, which can be 12 months or beyond. If you need money fast, look for cards that let you use them instantly.

— Asking family or close friends. If it won’t jeopardize your relationship, you might consider asking a family member or friend to lend you the money until payday. That way you won’t have to pay fees, interest or share banking information.

— Overdraft protection. Most banks and credit unions, as well as apps like Chime, offer the option to overdraw your account. If you have a flat tire, no money and you have to get to work, this might be a preferable option, especially if your bank doesn’t charge a fee, said Sullivan. “It doesn’t get you into that revolving door of loans or cash advances.”

— Personal loans. If you have good enough credit to qualify for a decent interest rate, you might be better off borrowing a little more with a longer repayment period to give yourself some breathing room. “Even if you borrow extra, it can end up costing you less,” said Sullivan, in terms of annual percentage rates and other fees.

Bottom Line

Loan apps can be convenient and some of them offer access to cash without a high cost to you. That said, you want to do your best to avoid being in a situation where you need to rely on such services. Even if you go with a loan app that has favorable terms, you’ll essentially be taking a pay cut when payday rolls around, making it hard to catch up.

Consider Birardi’s advice: “Treat cash advance apps as one of the options of last resort.”

More from U.S. News

6 Signs of a Personal Loan Scam — and How to Avoid Them

How to Get a $5,000 Personal Loan

What Is a Good APR on a Personal Loan?

7 Loan Apps That Let You Borrow Money Fast originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 10/09/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.