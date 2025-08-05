Zebra: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $112 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $2.19. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.61 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.31 per share.

The producer of printers for bar codes, plastic cards and, radio-frequency identification tags posted revenue of $1.29 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.28 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Zebra expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.60 to $3.80.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $15.25 to $15.75 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZBRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZBRA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.