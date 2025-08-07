Sony: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Sony Corp. (SONY) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.64 billion in its fiscal first…

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Sony Corp. (SONY) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.64 billion in its fiscal first quarter.

The Tokyo-based company said it had profit of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 30 cents per share.

The electronics and media company posted revenue of $18.15 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SONY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SONY

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.