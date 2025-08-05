Chunghwa: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chunghwa Telecom Co. (CHT) on Tuesday reported profit of $330.4 million in…

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chunghwa Telecom Co. (CHT) on Tuesday reported profit of $330.4 million in its second quarter.

The Taipei, Taiwan-based company said it had profit of 43 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $1.84 billion in the period.

