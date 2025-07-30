Tyler Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $84.6…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $84.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.93. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.91 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.78 per share.

The information management software provider posted revenue of $596.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $586.2 million.

Tyler Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.20 to $11.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.33 billion to $2.36 billion.

