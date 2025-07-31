Southern Co.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Southern Co. (SO) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $880 million. The Atlanta-based…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Southern Co. (SO) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $880 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 91 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The power company posted revenue of $6.97 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.56 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SO

