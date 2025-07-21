NXP: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $445 million.…

The Eindhoven, Netherlands-based company said it had net income of $1.75 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.72 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.66 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $2.93 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.9 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, NXP expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.89 to $3.30.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.05 billion to $3.25 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

