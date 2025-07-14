Cheap Foods to Buy if You’re Broke or on a Budget

Does your grocery bill seem more expensive with each shopping trip? It isn’t your imagination. The most recent consumer price…

Does your grocery bill seem more expensive with each shopping trip? It isn’t your imagination.

The most recent consumer price index report, released on June 11, 2025, shows that the food index climbed 0.3% from April to May, which doesn’t sound too bad at all, but over the last year, it rose 2.9%.

But if you’re thinking that you should abandon the grocery store for dining and carryout, you’d be mistaken. Prices may be high at the supermarket, but they’re a relative bargain compared to eating out. Over the last year, grocery store prices climbed 2.2%, while dining out expenses shot up 3.8%.

So if you’re looking to contain your costs and not wreck your budget every time you go to the supermarket, you’ll want to pay attention to what you’re buying.

“I want to ensure every purchase counts. I recommend always taking inventory of items you already have in your pantry, fridge and freezer before making your shopping list,” says Mackenzie Burgess, a registered dietitian, nutritionist and recipe developer who owns and runs the customizable recipe blog CheerfulChoices.

Here’s a shopping list of 21 healthy but relatively cheap foods that you may want to consider putting in your shopping cart.

1. Apples

“Apples are an affordable, nutritious fruit to purchase year-round. They’re rich in soluble fiber and immune-supporting vitamin C,” Burgess says, adding that she likes the Envy variety best.

“They have balanced sweetness, delicious crunch and naturally remain white longer when cut,” she says.

At the time of this writing, Walmart (at least where this writer lives) was selling Envy apples for $1.33 each.

Meal ideas: “Try pairing Envy apples with a protein source like peanut butter, cheese or nuts to help you feel fuller longer,” Burgess says.

2. Bananas

“(Bananas) get a bad rap for being high in sugar, but natural sugar in fruit is not a major concern for health,” says Jenn LaVardera, a registered dietitian and wellness specialist in Southampton, New York.

“Bananas contain vitamin C, manganese, vitamin B6 and potassium as well as antioxidants that support health. They also pack heart-healthy fiber. Typically under a dollar per pound, they are the best deal in the produce department,” she says.

Bananas, at the time of this writing, are going for 55 cents a pound at Kroger. That’s the same price they were a year ago.

Meal ideas:Bananas make a great snack on their own, but you can also slice them into your oatmeal or make banana pancakes.

[READ: How Much Should I Spend on Groceries?]

3. Beans

You can’t go wrong with beans, according to Anne VanBeber, a professor of nutritional sciences at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas. VanBeber talks to students about how to plan a delicious and healthy meal for four people for under $10. Even at today’s prices, “it really can be done,” she says.

Dry beans are cheaper, but VanBeber says many people aren’t comfortable with their knowledge and culinary skills to cook them. If that’s you, she suggests canned beans.

“Legumes are one of the foods that we really should be eating every day. They provide protein, fiber and help to enhance the microbiome, which means it helps keep our gut healthy, and this helps build the immune system,” she says.

You can buy a can of black beans for less than $1 at Walmart and Kroger.

Meal ideas:“A can of beans can be added to a grain like brown rice or quinoa and made into a warm dish or a salad,” VanBeber says. “Canned beans are good in soups, and I like to add them to a tortilla wrap.”

4. Brown Rice

“This item is quick to make and can be added to many meals,” says Daniela Novotny, a registered dietitian nutritionist and senior instructor at Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri.

“It’s also high in fiber and has important minerals, such as magnesium and manganese. If someone has celiac disease, rice is a great nongluten option. It can help with appetite control due to the fiber content and may help with lowering cholesterol levels,” she adds.

How much you’ll spend on brown rice depends on where you shop and what sort of deals you can find, but you can generally purchase several pounds for a few dollars.

Meal ideas:It’s easy to cook hamburger and brown rice in a skillet and throw in some frozen vegetables. Brown rice also goes well in burritos or with just about any protein.

5. Chicken

You may understandably raise an eyebrow at calling chicken cheap. While inflation made almost all food prices climb over the last few years, at times, poultry was particularly hard hit. In the last year, chicken prices across the country have climbed, on average, 2.51%.

Still, buying a whole chicken is economical, says VanBeber — especially if you can find chicken on sale at your local supermarket. And it’s easy to roast.

“You can count on about one, or maybe two, servings per pound with bone-in chicken. It depends on how hungry people are and who is eating,” VanBeber says.

Meal ideas:“This can be served for a dinner one night, and then the leftovers can be made into other dishes or eaten again as an entree,” VanBeber says. “Chicken soup is a good idea for leftovers.”

Leftovers, she says, can also be used in tacos, nachos, sandwiches or even as a pizza topping.

6. Corn Tortillas

VanBeber says she likes to have corn tortillas on hand. They are made of whole grains, which are far healthier than refined grains. But, she warns, “Wheat flours are not always a whole grain unless they say 100% whole wheat. Corn tortillas are also half the calories, usually, of wheat tortillas.”

And corn tortillas are cheap. You can find a 30-pack of corn tortillas at Walmart for about $2, or around 6 cents per tortilla.

Meal ideas:VanBeber suggests warming corn tortillas in the microwave for about 10 seconds. “Then you can spread it with whatever toppings you want,” she says.

[Read: These Are the 10 Cheapest Grocery Stores in the U.S.]

7. Eggs

According to May 2025 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, the average price of a package of a dozen large grade A eggs is about $4.50, almost double what it was a year ago. While they aren’t considered cheap right now, prices have been coming down since March. Eggs are also good for you.

“Eggs are rich in nutrients that support brain health, like choline and lutein,” says Rachel Dyckman, a registered dietitian nutritionist and owner of Rachel Dyckman Nutrition LLC, in New York City. “They last for three to five weeks in the fridge, so you don’t have to worry about them going bad.”

Meal ideas:Eggs are extremely versatile, “whether you’re making an omelet, scrambled eggs, a frittata, hard-boiled eggs or a stir-fry,” says Dyckman.

8. Flour

Flour may not be glamorous, but you can do a lot with it. According to the BLS, the average price of flour is about 56 cents a pound. Walmart is currently selling a 5-pound bag of flour for $2.38.

Meal ideas: Pancakes, bread, pies, cookies and cakes. Sure, you’ll need another ingredients, but flour is a staple.

9. Frozen Blueberries

Burgess is a fan, and she says that frozen blueberries are inexpensive. At the time of this writing, Walmart has a 16-ounce bag on sale for $3.12.

“Frozen blueberries are a convenient and cost-effective way to help you eat nutritiously. They’re frozen at the peak of freshness, locking in their healthy goodness. Just like fresh blueberries, frozen blueberries are a good source of fiber and contain only 80 calories per cup,” Burgess says.

Meal ideas:You could make jam. Burgess has a recipe on her blog that combines frozen blueberries with chia seeds.

10. Frozen Vegetables

Frozen vegetables of all kinds are both affordable and nutritious, and they can serve as go-tos when your pantry and refrigerator inventory is running low.

Frozen vegetables are an especially good idea if not many fresh vegetables are in season, says Dana White, a sports dietitian and clinical professor of athletic training and sports medicine at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut.

“These options are just as nutritious and fresh, and you can get a lot more mileage out of them since they are stored in the freezer,” she says.

Walmart is currently selling a 12-ounce bag of mixed frozen vegetables for 98 cents.

Meal ideas:“Serve them as a side dish, toss them into pasta sauce or soup, or incorporate them into a vegetable omelet,” White says.

11. Ground Beef or Ground Chuck

VanBeber says many supermarkets are selling ground chuck and ground beef for around $5 a package.

“To stretch your dollar, decrease the amount of ground beef you use in a recipe by one half and replace with canned beans,” VanBeber says. “You can freeze the other half for a later use. This is not only economical, it will boost the nutritional profile of your meal.”

Meal ideas:You can always make hamburgers, but VanBeber suggests making spaghetti sauce or taco meat.

12. Iceberg Lettuce

In a sea of kale and red-leaf lettuces, don’t overlook iceberg. “Iceberg lettuce is not recommended a lot these days, because the darker green lettuces and greens are favored due to their nutritious compounds,” VanBeber says.

Still, she says iceberg lettuce is a vegetable, and if that’s what you can afford, you shouldn’t hesitate to buy it.

A head of lettuce these days is going for a little less than $2.

“My mom taught me a long time ago to put a head of iceberg lettuce in each hand. Feel them for weight. Buy the heavier one. You get more for your money,” VanBeber says.

Meal ideas: “Iceberg lettuce does have some nutritional value, and it adds a lot of crispy texture to a salad or sandwich. It’s also great for lettuce wraps,” she says.

13. Lentils

VanBeber says lentils are a must if you’re looking to stock up on cheap and healthy foods.

“They are very high in fiber and protein,” she says. “I recommend buying dried lentils in the bag and not the can, just because they are so easy to cook. They take 10 to 15 minutes to cook, and they do not need to be pre-soaked beforehand.”

At Walmart, Kroger and Target, you can find bags of lentils for well under $2.

Meal ideas:VanBeber says she often adds lentils to spaghetti sauce and taco meat. “You could totally replace the meat with lentils,” she says, or use half a pound of ground beef and 1 or 2 cups of cooked lentils in the sauce.

14. Mushrooms

If you buy gourmet mushrooms, like oyster or shiitake, you might find them pricey. But you can buy white mushrooms or whole brown mushrooms for about $2 for an 8-ounce pack.

Burgess says they tend to cost about 50 cents a serving. “One serving is about four white button mushrooms,” she says.

Meal ideas:“I love creating a mushroom meat blend by cooking together 1 pound of finely chopped mushrooms with 1 pound of ground meat. Not only does this bulk up those more expensive ingredients, it also provides extra nutrients like B vitamins, vitamin D and potassium without adding extra calories or fat,” she says.

15. Oats

Oats are “hearty and with added spices can be delicious,” Novotny says.

“They’re a great source of vitamins, minerals and fiber. Whole oats have been shown to lower blood cholesterol levels, which helps to reduce cardiovascular disease risk. Plus, the fiber helps to slow glucose absorption, which is helpful for diabetics,” she adds.

A 42-ounce container of old fashioned whole grain oats currently goes for $4.12 at Walmart.

Meal ideas:Oatmeal, oatmeal cookies and oatmeal bars are just a few budget-friendly ideas. You could make oat bread or use them in a homemade granola recipe, or even search the internet for some oat-based dinner recipes, like a broccoli-cheddar oatmeal bake.

16. Peanut Butter

This classic nut butter is also a classic money-saver. It lasts a long time, you can always find copious amounts of it sold in warehouse stores and it’s a crowd pleaser for those without allergies.

You can certainly find jars for $4 or $5 or more, but if you don’t want to go to a warehouse store, Kroger sells a generic 16-ounce jar of peanut butter for $1.42. Walmart has one for $1.94, and Target’s is $1.99. If you want a name brand, you’ll pay more.

Meal ideas: Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, naturally. If you like to cook, peanut butter also turns up as a supporting character in a lot of recipes, such as sauces.

17. Pasta

Versatile and inexpensive, pasta is a pantry staple of many cost-conscious shoppers.

Target is currently selling a 16-ounce box of spaghetti for 99 cents.

Dietitians say pasta has plenty of beneficial nutrients, too.

Meal ideas: Thanks to the versatility of pasta, you can pair the dish with a variety of inexpensive ingredients, including hamburger meat and frozen vegetables.

18. Potatoes

Potatoes are full of nutrients, providing 3% of your daily nutritional value of vitamin C and more potassium than a medium-sized banana — if you eat the skin, according to the National Potato Council.

A pound of white potatoes averages 87 cents, according to the BLS.

Meal ideas: Mash or bake them. Turn them into hash browns or add them to a shepherd’s pie. There’s a variety of fulfilling potato recipes you can add to breakfast, lunch and dinner.

19. Spinach

This green, leafy vegetable is easy to incorporate into a variety of meals.

“An easy way to bump up the nutrient value of nearly any meal is to add a couple handfuls of spinach. With spinach in the fridge, you can pull an affordable meal together in a flash,” LaVardera says.

“Spinach gives you a very high nutrient value for its price. It’s an excellent source of vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin K, folate and manganese, and a good source of iron, riboflavin and magnesium,” she adds.

A 10-ounce bag of spinach is currently selling for $1.98 at Walmart.

Meal ideas: LaVardera suggests using spinach in omelets, salads, quesadillas and whole grain pasta dishes.

[Related:Is Food Eating Up Too Much of Your Income? Here’s What to Do]

20. Canned Tomatoes

VanBeber says that generally you will get more bang for your buck by purchasing canned tomatoes instead of fresh. “I think the diced tomatoes or crushed tomatoes are good to have on hand,” she says.

You can find 14.5-ounce cans of tomatoes for less than a dollar at Walmart.

Meal ideas: VanBeber says canned tomatoes “can be easily added to soups and stews to add flavor and to stretch the portions. They are also an essential ingredient in commonly prepared dishes such as spaghetti sauce and other pasta dishes, chili, Tex-Mex casseroles and salsas.”

21. Fish

Fish is generally not considered inexpensive, but you can sometimes find it on sale, and if you can, you should grab it, according to Jaclyn London, a registered dietitian and certified dietitian-nutritionist in New York City.

“Look for cans of tuna or cans of salmon,” she says. “Canned versions and snack-packs can go a long way, and they’re super portable. Plus, they can stay in your pantry for months.”

London says the health benefits of fish are innumerable and that the fears of consuming too much mercury are generally unfounded.

“So long as you’re eating 12 ounces of different types of seafood per week, there’s no cause for concern on the mercury front,” London says.

“My concern with clients is that they’re not eating enough fish, never that they’re eating too much — only 50% of women of child-bearing age meet the requirement for fish,” she adds.

Meal ideas: Fish with many of the other items on this list would make a nice pairing. Fish and brown rice, for instance, or fish soft tacos with corn tortillas.

Strategies for Grocery Shopping on a Tight Budget

To slash your grocery budget but still keep your shopping list on the healthy side, use these five strategies:

1. Look for produce that’s in season.Pay attention to seasonal produce; it will be fresh and generally cheaper.

2. Take advantage of weekly specials and sales.Browse your grocery store’s weekly ad when making a shopping list.

3. Don’t ignore the center of the store. “I know everyone thinks you have to shop the perimeter of the grocery store for the best foods, but there are plenty of healthy and budget-friendly foods in the center aisles,” White says.

4. Consider canned fruits and vegetables. Canned foods are almost always cheaper than the fresh produce. They may not look as mouthwatering, but the food is still tasty and healthy.

5. Stay away from heavily processed foods. Dyckman says that “packaged baked goods, chips and other snack foods may be inexpensive, but they provide little nutritional value.” Think corn, not corn chips.

6. Where you shop matters. It’s something to keep in mind. Kroger, Walmart and Target certainly have their fans. So do warehouse stores, like Costco, Sam’s Club and B.J.’s Wholesale Club (to get in on their deals, however, you’ll have to decide if you want to pay the warehouse store’s annual membership fee). Aldi is known for low prices. In other words, if you’re going to an upscale market that isn’t known for low prices, you’re not going to fare as well as other supermarket bargain hunters.

More from U.S. News

Extreme Couponing 101: How to Get Free Money at the Grocery Store

12 Best Discount Shopping Apps

How to Eat Organic on a Budget

Cheap Foods to Buy if You’re Broke or on a Budget originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 07/15/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.