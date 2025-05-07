Verisk: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $232.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.65. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.73 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.67 per share.

The insurance data provider posted revenue of $753 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $750 million.

Verisk expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.80 to $7.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.03 billion to $3.08 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRSK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRSK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.