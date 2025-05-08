TTEC: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income…

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $1.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 28 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The customer engagement management company posted revenue of $534.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $519.8 million.

TTEC expects full-year earnings in the range of 95 cents to $1.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.01 billion to $2.06 billion.

