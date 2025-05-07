Saratoga Investment: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $677,000 in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $677,000 in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 56 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $31.3 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $33.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $28.1 million, or $2.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $148.9 million.

