Rave Restaurant Group: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — Rave Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) on Thursday reported earnings of…

THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — Rave Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) on Thursday reported earnings of $722,000 in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Colony, Texas-based company said it had profit of 5 cents.

The pizza chain operator posted revenue of $3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RAVE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RAVE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.