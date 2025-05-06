Intapp: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Intapp Inc. (INTA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3…

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Intapp Inc. (INTA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 26 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $129.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $128.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Intapp expects its per-share earnings to range from 22 cents to 24 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $131.5 million to $132.5 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Intapp expects full-year earnings in the range of 88 cents to 90 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $500.6 million to $501.6 million.

