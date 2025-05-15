Globant: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Globant SA (GLOB) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $30.6 million. On a per-share…

On a per-share basis, the Luxembourg-based company said it had net income of 68 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.50 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $611.1 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $622.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Globant expects its per-share earnings to be $1.52.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $612 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Globant expects full-year earnings to be $6.10 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.46 billion.

