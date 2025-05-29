Best Credit Cards for Car Rentals

Renting a car can be pricey, especially with insurance costs. Many credit cards offer rental car coverage as a complimentary…

Renting a car can be pricey, especially with insurance costs. Many credit cards offer rental car coverage as a complimentary benefit, which you can use to skip extra charges while staying protected. These cards often sweeten the deal with rental car status, rewards, travel protections and credits.

How Credit Card Rental Coverage Works

Many travel credit cards offer rental car insurance as a cardholder benefit, typically as a collision damage waiver that covers damage or theft of the rental car but not liability or medical costs. To qualify for credit card rental coverage, you’ll typically have to decline the rental company’s insurance, pay the rental in full with your credit card and be the primary renter listed on the contract.

“No credit card gives you liability insurance. Only damage to the vehicle,” says Dave Grossman, founder of Your Best Credit Cards. “If you have your own car insurance, double-check that you are covered in a rental vehicle.”

Primary vs. Secondary Rental Car Coverage

With primary rental car coverage, you can file a claim directly with your credit card benefits without filing a claim with your personal auto insurance first.

“When you have primary car rental coverage, if something happens like your rental gets keyed in a parking lot (which has happened to me), you don’t need to say a word to your own insurance company because the credit card is your primary insurance for the damage,” says Grossman.

Secondary rental car coverage only applies after your personal policy pays out, so you must file a claim with your personal insurance first. A card with primary rental car coverage can offer better protection if you’re a frequent traveler.

The primary vs. secondary coverage distinction is key, says travel advisor Ben Komenkul of Ben’s Big Deal. “Secondary coverage is only applicable if your personal policy reaches its limits or it denies coverage. This will affect your insurance rates when you come up for renewal.”

Best Overall Card for Car Rentals: Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

With a $95 annual fee and primary rental car coverage, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card has exceptional value for travelers.

It earns five points per dollar on Chase Travel? and two points per dollar on all other travel purchases. Benefits include a $50 annual Chase Travel hotel credit and travel protections including trip cancellation and interruption, trip delay protection and lost luggage coverage.

Best Premium Card for Car Rentals: Chase Sapphire Reserve®

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® has the primary rental car insurance, but a much higher $550 annual fee. It also offers industry-leading travel protections, including trip cancellation and interruption, trip delay protection and lost luggage coverage.

Cardholders can earn 10 points per dollar on hotels and car rentals on Chase Travel, five points per dollar on Chase Travel flights and three points per dollar on all other travel and dining. The card has a $300 annual travel credit, airport lounge access, an application fee credit for Global Entry, NEXUS or TSA PreCheck and special rental car privileges, including automatic status with National Car Rental and Avis that can be used for upgrades and discounts.

Best Luxury Travel Card for Car Rentals: The Platinum Card® from American Express

The Platinum Card® from American Express has secondary rental car insurance with optional flat-fee primary coverage. Cardholders get premium status with select rental car programs, including Avis, Hertz and National, along with travel protections including trip cancellation, interruption and trip delay insurance.

The Platinum Card® from American Express has a $695 annual fee, and earns five points per dollar on prepaid hotels booked on American Express Travel® and on up to $500,000 in flights booked directly with airlines or through AmexTravel. See Rates & Fees Cardholders can access more than $1,500 in benefits available each year, including credits for hotels, digital entertainment, Walmart+, airline fees, Uber, CLEAR Plus, and Global Entry or TSA PreCheck.

Best Flexible Travel Card for Car Rentals: Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card offers primary rental car coverage and high-end travel benefits for a reasonable $395 annual fee. See Rates & Fees Cardholders of the Capital One Venture X get a $300 annual Capital One Travel credit, Hertz President’s Circle status, airport lounge access, an application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck and cellphone protection.

With this card, you can earn 10 miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One, 5 miles per dollar on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One and 2 miles per dollar on all other purchases.

Best $0 Annual Fee Card for Car Rentals: Chase Freedom Unlimited®

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is one of the few cards that offer rental car coverage with no annual fee. However, the coverage is secondary. Cardholders get trip cancellation and interruption insurance and travel and emergency assistance.

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is an excellent $0 annual fee travel card because it earns 5% on travel purchased through Chase Travel, 3% on dining and drugstore purchases and 1.5% on all other purchases.

How to Choose the Right Card for Your Rental

If you rent often and want primary rental car insurance, a card with automatic primary rental car coverage can help you save money. If you rent less frequently and want to minimize costs, a $0 annual fee card could be a better fit.

“Don’t just chase points, chase protection,” says Komenkul.

