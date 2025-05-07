APA: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — APA Corporation (APA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $347 million. On a per-share…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — APA Corporation (APA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $347 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 96 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.06 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas producer posted revenue of $2.61 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.21 billion.

APA shares have dropped 33% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has fallen slightly more than 4%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $15.48, a drop of 49% in the last 12 months.

