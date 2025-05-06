6 ETFs to Invest Like Warren Buffett

Every year, Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B) annual general meeting (AGM) in Omaha, Nebraska, draws tens of thousands of…

Every year, Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B) annual general meeting (AGM) in Omaha, Nebraska, draws tens of thousands of investors, all hoping to catch a glimpse of Warren Buffett and hear his thoughts on markets. It’s been nicknamed the “Woodstock for capitalists,” and with good reason.

But the 2025 AGM hit differently. Buffett, now 94, formally announced his retirement by year-end. He confirmed that Greg Abel, longtime vice chair and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, would step in as his successor. This was a move that’s been telegraphed for years but still marks the beginning of the end of one of the greatest investing careers of all time.

From March 17, 1980, to May 9, 2025, Berkshire’s Class A shares returned an astounding 19.1% annualized, crushing the S&P 500’s 12.1% annualized return. A $10,000 investment in Berkshire grew to more than $26.5 million. The same $10,000 in an S&P 500 index fund? Just under $1.7 million.

Buffett stepping down was inevitable, especially following the death of his longtime business partner Charlie Munger in November 2023. But Abel’s slow and steady preparation for the role may help Berkshire transition more smoothly than most companies facing the loss of a legendary founder.

“I don’t anticipate many significant changes in Berkshire’s investment strategy, particularly within the existing portfolio of investments,” says Adam Patti, CEO of VistaShares ETFs. “The consensus is that Abel has been running the day-to-day for some time now as it is.”

Even post-Buffett, Berkshire’s conglomerate model remains unique. It owns a mix of wholly owned businesses like GEICO, BNSF Railway and Dairy Queen; holds massive stakes in America’s biggest companies like Apple Inc. (AAPL), Bank of America Corp. (BAC) and Coca-Cola Co. (KO); and sits on more than $350 billion in cash and Treasury bills, enough to rival the market cap of some top S&P 500 names.

“If Berkshire’s cash balance was a standalone public company, it would be around the 25th largest publicly traded company,” Patti says. “But what is interesting is that this does present the new CEO [opportunities] to make some significant additive moves over the coming years.”

And while you could just buy Berkshire stock, investors today also have access to a growing set of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that channel different aspects of Buffett’s investing playbook.

“Overall, we believe the outlook for Berkshire over the coming years remains extremely bullish,” Patti says. “In fact, the CEO change itself may be viewed as a net positive over time given how well-respected Greg Abel is and how he has been trained by the best over the last 30-plus years.”

Here are six ETFs that could help you invest like Warren Buffett, even if he’s no longer at the helm:

Fund Expense ratio SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) 0.02% Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) 0.15% Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) 0.39% VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF (OMAH) 0.95% VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) 0.47% Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (BRKU) 0.97%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

Buffett has long endorsed the S&P 500 as the best investment vehicle for most people. In fact, he’s instructed that 90% of his estate be allocated to a low-cost S&P 500 index fund with the remaining 10% in short-term Treasurys. Berkshire Hathaway itself has even held small positions in various S&P 500 ETFs in the past. For retail investors, one of the cheapest ways to follow that advice is SPLG.

This ETF tracks the S&P 500 for a rock-bottom 0.02% expense ratio, so a $10,000 investment costs just $2 in fees annually. Unlike some competing S&P 500 ETFs, SPLG trades at a lower price per share of around $69, which makes it easier for new investors to get started without fractional shares. This ETF has been a strong performer over the last decade, returning an annualized 12.2% with distributions reinvested.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

Buffett originally followed Benjamin Graham’s “cigar butt” style of value investing, which involved buying mediocre companies at prices too cheap to ignore. But after teaming up with Charlie Munger, he embraced the idea of paying a fair price for high-quality businesses with durable competitive advantages. One way to put that into practice while sticking with the S&P 500 universe is via SPHQ.

“SPHQ selects stocks based on return on equity, low balance sheet accruals and low leverage,” says Nick Kalivas, head of factor and core equity ETF product strategy at Invesco. “Unlike many methodologies that focus on earnings or valuation, SPHQ looks below the surface to discover stocks with strong profitability, a high degree of cash earnings, and low interest rate and credit risk relative to peers.”

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL)

“Our process is really designed to systematically own a group of companies that mimic Buffett’s quality and value style with long-term returns as a priority,” explains Thomas Cole, co-founder at Distillate Capital Partners LLC. “In that context, free cash flow is the ultimate measure of the performance of a business, and that is exactly what we assess when considering the prices stocks are trading for.”

DSTL is Distillate Capital’s flagship ETF with more than $1.8 billion in assets under management (AUM). It actively selects U.S. stocks for low leverage and stable cash flows and then weights the most attractive 100 based on free cash flow generation. Since DSTL’s inception in October 2018, the ETF has managed to slightly outperform the S&P 500 index after accounting for a 0.39% expense ratio.

VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF (OMAH)

One quirk of Berkshire Hathaway is that it doesn’t pay a dividend. Buffett has historically preferred using excess cash to buy back shares, which improves tax efficiency by allowing shareholders to defer capital gains taxes until they sell. But if you’re looking for Berkshire-style exposure with consistent income, consider OMAH, which launched in March but has already grown to more than $150 million in AUM.

This ETF mimics Buffett’s public equity portfolio, with around 20 concentrated positions in Berkshire Hathaway, Apple, American Express Co. (AXP), Kroger Co. (KR), Bank of America, Coca-Cola and VeriSign Inc. (VRSN). To generate income, OMAH actively sells options on some of its holdings, aiming for monthly distributions and targeting an annualized yield of 15%. The ETF charges a 0.95% expense ratio.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)

“Warren Buffett’s retirement may mark the closing chapter of one of the most iconic careers in investing, but the principles he championed — investing in high-quality businesses at a reasonable price — live on,” says Brandon Rakszawski, director of product management at VanEck. “MOAT embraces these ideals by targeting U.S. companies with durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.”

Companies in MOAT are screened for economic moats as defined by Morningstar, which include sources like intangible assets, switching costs, network effects, cost advantages and efficient scale. To make the cut, companies must earn a “wide moat” rating, meaning Morningstar expects their competitive edge to endure for at least 20 years and be trading at or around Morningstar’s assessment of fair value.

Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (BRKU)

Investors who are very bullish on Berkshire Hathaway can enhance their exposure using margin trading or options, but a cleaner way to achieve this is through a single-stock leveraged ETF like BRKU. This ETF uses swap agreements to deliver two-times (2x) the daily returns of Berkshire Hathaway’s Class B shares. It carries a relatively high 0.97% expense ratio due to the complexity of maintaining that leverage.

BRKU is primarily designed as a short-term trading tool, useful for speculating on catalysts like Berkshire earnings announcements. However, it can also be held longer term for capital efficiency. For example, a 10% portfolio allocation to BRKU provides roughly 20% exposure to Berkshire. That said, because the leverage resets daily, long-term holding can produce results that differ significantly due to compounding.

