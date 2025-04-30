Landmark Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) on Wednesday reported net income of $4.7 million…

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) on Wednesday reported net income of $4.7 million in its first quarter.

The Manhattan, Kansas-based company said it had net income of 81 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $22.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $16.5 million.

