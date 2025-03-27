Tsakos: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (TEN) on Thursday reported profit of $19.3 million…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (TEN) on Thursday reported profit of $19.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Athens, Greece-based company said it had profit of 42 cents per share.

The oil and gas shipping company posted revenue of $188.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $153.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $176.2 million, or $5.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $651.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TEN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.