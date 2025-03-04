CrowdStrike: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $92.3 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $92.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to $1.03 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The cloud-based security company posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $19.3 million, or 8 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.95 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, CrowdStrike expects its per-share earnings to range from 64 cents to 66 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.1 billion to $1.11 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

CrowdStrike expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.33 to $3.45 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.81 billion.

