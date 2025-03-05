Cross Country: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $3.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The provider of health care staffing and workforce management services posted revenue of $309.9 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $306.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $14.6 million, or 44 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.34 billion.

