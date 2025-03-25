Artesian Resources: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Artesian Resources Corp. (ARTNA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.8…

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Artesian Resources Corp. (ARTNA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, Delaware-based company said it had net income of 37 cents.

The water resource management company posted revenue of $26.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $20.4 million, or $1.98 per share. Revenue was reported as $108 million.

Artesian Resources shares have fallen 2.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $30.83, a drop of 12% in the last 12 months.

